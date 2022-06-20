UrduPoint.com

Budget Session Of Balochistan Assembly For Fiscal Year 2022-23 Rescheduled

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2022 | 04:41 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The budget session of the Balochistan Assembly for the fiscal year 2022-23 has been rescheduled, handout issued here on Monday said.

Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Mohammad Jamali had summoned the session of the provincial assembly for June 20, 2022 for tabling of the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

"Budget session to be held on June 21, 2022, instead of June 20, 2022, Press Secretary to the CM Balochistan said adding Chief Minister Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizinjo has dispatched a letter to the Governor Balochistan seeking postponement of the scheduled budget session,"Constitutional session of the fiscal budget was called off on account of CM Bizinjo's commitments in the council session of the Balochistan Awami Party.

