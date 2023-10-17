Open Menu

Buildings, Roads, Places Named After Prominent Personalities Not To Be Allowed To Change: Mayor Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Buildings, roads, places named after prominent personalities not to be allowed to change: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the buildings, roads and places named after prominent personalities will not be allowed to be changed under any circumstances

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the buildings, roads and places named after prominent personalities will not be allowed to be changed under any circumstances.

He expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing development works and carpeting in the Johar Underpass.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that it was not appropriate to change the Names of buildings and institutions named after important personalities. Naming requires legislation and this authority is vested in the respective local bodies.

He said that the paving of the roads around the Johar underpass should be completed soon as timely completion of the work will help to control the traffic jam problems.

He said that if there is a flyover or underpass in the name of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto or Zia Mohiuddin, then these personalities have services for the country and nation.

If someone wants to change these names, it will be their misunderstanding.

The Mayor Karachi said, "The development works of the city are our first priority and we consider it our duty to carry out the development works equally in the city."

He said that the construction work of Johor underpass should be completed as soon as possible so that it provides convenience to the people of the area.

He said that mega projects are being started in the city and construction work is being accelerated.

The Mayor Karachi inspected the ongoing construction work of the underpass and issued instructions on the spot.

Related Topics

Karachi Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Nusrat Bhutto Traffic

Recent Stories

SEC forms permanent committee for those without so ..

SEC forms permanent committee for those without social care

5 minutes ago
 PITB Sports Gala Held At Qadaffi Stadium

PITB Sports Gala Held At Qadaffi Stadium

7 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 20m from 698 defaulters on 34th ..

LESCO recovers Rs 20m from 698 defaulters on 34th day of recovery campaign

3 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan M ..

Provincial Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad visits Civil Veterinary H ..

3 minutes ago
 Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram vi ..

Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram visits hospitals

3 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital turns into hotbed of problems for ..

Nishtar Hospital turns into hotbed of problems for patients, doctors alike

3 minutes ago
Hungarian Air Chief admires PAF personnel's profes ..

Hungarian Air Chief admires PAF personnel's professionalism, lauds it's remarkab ..

41 seconds ago
 City Police chief visits SITE Super Highway Associ ..

City Police chief visits SITE Super Highway Association of Industry

3 minutes ago
 PODA struggle for women rights

PODA struggle for women rights

3 minutes ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PM ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

3 minutes ago
 Sindh CM, Chinese company agreed to remove bottlen ..

Sindh CM, Chinese company agreed to remove bottlenecks to start KCR project

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews preparations of ‘Lahore Lah ..

Commissioner reviews preparations of ‘Lahore Lahore aye’ festival

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan