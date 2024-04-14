Open Menu

Buner IBO Martyr Laid To Rest In Native Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Buner IBO martyr laid to rest in native town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Buner intelligence-based operation (IBO) martyr was laid to rest in his native town with full military honor on Sunday.

On April 13th during an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Lance Havaldar Mudassar Mehmood, age 35 years, resident of Rawalpindi district had embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting against the terrorists.

A large number of senior officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, relatives of the martyr and local people participated in the funeral prayer, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

"These sacrifices of our martyrs strengthen our determination in the war against terrorism and our love for motherland. Armed forces of Pakistan will continue to fight alongside the nation until the last terrorist is eliminated from the country," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Rawalpindi Buner April Sunday Prayer From Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

10 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

21 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

21 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

21 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

21 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

21 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

21 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

21 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

21 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

21 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan