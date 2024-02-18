Bus-car Collision Kills Five In Mohmand
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2024 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) At least five people were killed and one sustained injuries after a collision between a bus and a car in Qayyumabad area of Tehsil Safi of Mohmand district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.
According to local police, rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene of the accident.
The deceased and the injured have been transported to the Ghulam Nabi Hospital for further medico-legal formalities, a private news channel reported.
