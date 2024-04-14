- Home
- Pakistan
- Business community commends Governor KP for keeping official residence open for public during Eid
Business Community Commends Governor KP For Keeping Official Residence Open For Public During Eid
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The business community of Peshawar has paid tributes to Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali for keeping the official residence open for general public during Eid holidays.
“Governor Haji Ghulam Ali not only ended the feeling of deprivation of the people but also won their hearts by keeping the Governor's House open for the public and family,” they observed.
“The sincerity and love with which the governor received Eid from people will be remembered in history with golden words,” comments Salman Elahi and Lal Jan Khan, office bearers of Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Malik Salman Elahi, President Peshawar Chamber of Commerce, Senior Vice President Lal Jan, Vice President Saeed Khan and President of Flour Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Waheed Khan in their joint statement, praised Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali for opening the Governor House for the public and family during three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Paying tribute, they said Haji Ghulam Ali has proved on every occasion that he is a governor with a passion for serving the people and always feels happy to be among common men.
Governor's house where ordinary people could not even think of going, Haji Ghulam Ali broke this tradition after becoming the governor and ended the feeling of deprivation felt by people and practically proved that Governor's house is not only for special people but also for common man.
Like last year, this year too, on the three days of Eid, the governor's house was kept open for the public for three days to share happiness, they added.
The representatives of the business community said Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has won the hearts of the people not only of Peshawar but of the entire province, be they are special children, school and college students or from other walks of life.
He not only invited all of them to the Governor's House and honored them, but also entertained them personally, they said.
They further said that history will always remember their services and efforts for opening the Governor House to the common people in the 76-year history.
Ever since Haji Ghulam Ali assumed the gubernatorial post , people from every school of thought including workers of political parties, members of the business community across the province, chambers, youth and those belonging to minority communities have called on him by considering as their representative, they added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTO lauds wardens for maintaining flow of traffic on Eid5 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police apprehend head of armed group5 minutes ago
-
Zahid Chanzeb commends efforts to reopen Bahrain Kalam road15 minutes ago
-
PHC seals 556 quackery centres in province15 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down in Deewal Manal village amid family fued15 minutes ago
-
Govt to focus on solution of public problems on priority basis25 minutes ago
-
Increase in taxes hurt cars' sale, purchase business: APCDA25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner,DC visits different areas of city, review rain situation25 minutes ago
-
Man saved before suicide attempt25 minutes ago
-
Buner IBO martyr laid to rest in native town35 minutes ago
-
39,000 Punjab schools to be upgraded with Rs 50bln35 minutes ago
-
Police conducts search operation in Noor Colony35 minutes ago