Business community condemns smearing campaign against military helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group Sunday strongly condemning the smearing campaign against military helicopter crash at Lasbella, Quetta and expressed unflinching solidarity with valiant armed forces of Pakistan.

The Federal Core Committee of the United Business Group (UBG) with Shahzad Ali Malik in chair held a meeting today and took stock of the situation arising out of propaganda against helicopter crash.

He said entire business community across the country vehemently condemned the malicious campaign hatched by unscrupulous elements having vested interests.

He said patriotic business community will thwart the nefarious designs of disgruntled elements bent upon to achieve their ulterior motives to please their masters.

He said business community and military is always on one page to safeguard the frontiers from external aggression and protect the sovereignty, integrity and solidarity with iron hand.

Later UBG condoled the martyrdom "Shahadat" of our beloved Pakistan Military Officers and Jawan, Commander 12 Corps, Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ali, DG Coast Guards, Maj Gen Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major Mohammad Talha Manan, and Naik Mudassir Fayyaz and prayed to Allah to rest their departed souls in internal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and equanimity.

The committee while paying tribute to the martyres 'services for the nation', expressed that these officers were selflessly engaged in relief operations disregarding the danger posed to their personal lives and working only for the sake of alleviation of the sufferings of the flood victims in Baluchistan.

Shahzad Ali Malik said that the entire nation is indebted to them and salutes them for responding to the call of duty and providing relief to the people facing hardships due to the flash floods and inclement weather, he concluded.