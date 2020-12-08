(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The business community has widely expressed their grief and sorrow over the sudden death of Patron-in-Chief of Businessmen Group in KCCI and former president of the chamber Siraj Kassam Teli, who passed away on Tuesday in Dubai due to cardiac arrest

The schedule of his namaz-e-janaza and funeral will be announced later on, message released by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a joint condolence message, Patron-in Chief of United Business Group in FPCCI, S.M.Muneer, Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, Secretary General Zubair F.Tufail, Chairman UBG Sindh, Khalid Tawab, other senior leaders of the group including former Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Gulzar Feroze, Abdul Sami Khan, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Ikhtiar Baig, Mumtaz Sheikh, Tariq Haleem, Hanif Gohar, Shaheen Ilyas Sarwana, Noor Ahmed Khan, Waheed Ahmed, Shabnam Zafar, Naveed Bukhari, Sheikh Umar Rehan, Ahmed Chinoy, Ikram Rajput expressed their deep shock over the untimely demise of the prominent business leader Siraj Kassam Teli.

The leaders of UBG in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry paid homage to Siraj Kasam Teli, saying that he was a true and fearless man and that he had created a new way of thinking in trade politics at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

They prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and for courage and fortitude to the grieved family.

Late Siraj Kassam Teli was Chairman of Businessmen Group in KCCI and former president of Karachi Chamber , and served trade and industrial communities of this mega city and economic hub in various positions.

In another condolence statement , President KCCI , M.Shariq Vohra and other officer bearers expressed deep grief and sorrow on sad demise of their leader Siraj KassamTeli.They said late Teli will always be remembered for his exceptional and dedicated services to the trade and industrial communities of the country especially of Karachi.

They prayed for placement the departed soul in Jannat-ul-Firdous and grant courage to the bereaved family, friends, well-wishers and all members of his Businessmen Group in Karachi chamber to bear this irreparable loss.

To mourn the sad demise of Late Siraj Kassam Teli, the Karachi Chamber will remain closed for three days except the Attestation and Media Departments which would remain partially open.

Late Siraj Kassam Teli was a distinguished industrialist possessing eminent qualities of leadership. He belonged to a renowned family that has been active in business since the inception of Pakistan. Siraj Teli's valuable family background has been a great source of strength in enabling him to conduct his life ethically and successfully.

As Chairman of the Businessmen Group in KCCI, Siraj Kassam Teli was recognized for his extraordinary leadership of the Business and Industrial community over the past 25 years.

He brought about revolutionary and progressive changes in trade politics and in the functioning of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the SITE Association of Industry and other platforms of public service and social work.

Siraj Kassam Teli also served as Director of Pakistan Beverage Ltd., (Pepsi-Cola) Karachi, Hyderabad and Quetta. Apart from the beverage sector, he had considerable experience in textiles, dairy products and energy and he was also a Director of Gul Ahmed Energy Limited, Metro Power Company, Yassir Fruit Juice, Haji Kassam Haji Mohammad & Co. and Pakola Products (Pvt) Limited.

To recognize Siraj Teli's outstanding contribution to the national economy and public service, the then President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari was pleased to confer the award "Sitara-e-Imtiaz".

Siraj Teli's services to the private sector, his efforts for the industrial development and his endeavor for the unity of the nation in general and business and industrial community in particular, his aggressive and creative plans to boost export and his contribution to the economic development of the country were indeed creditable and commendable that is why he was conferred with Honorary Degree of Doctorate of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) by the Faculty of Management & Social Sciences of the Institute of Business & Technology (BIZTEK).

Siraj served on the boards of many government and semi-government organizations as a representative of the business community. These include SITE Limited, Land Utilization, Port Qasim Authority, Civil Aviation Authority Sindh Workers Welfare Board, Workers Welfare Fund, KESC and many educational institutions. He was also serving as board of Trustee in Karachi Port Trust. He and his family made discreet contributions to many philanthropic causes.

Patron-in-Chief of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, S. M. Muneer, President Saleem-uz-Zaman, Senior Vice President Zaki Ahmed Sharif and Vice President Nighat Awan also offered deep condolences and expressed their grief over the sudden demise of renowned trade leader Siraj Qsim Teli and paid tribute to him for his services to business community.

S.M. Muneer said that his departure was a great loss for business community of Pakistan and especially Karachi had lost a vocal and effective stalwart of its rights.

"He contributed a lot to establish KCCI as an prominent advocate of business community, his services to the business community would be remembered forever," he acknowledged.

President KATI Saleem-uz-Zaman said that from the platforms of Karachi Chamber of commerce and SITE association late Teli always raised his voice for industrialist communities rights and issues to every possible extend. He would be remembered as fearless leadership of industrialist.