Businessman community honored commendation certificate for meritorious services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) A noted businessman from Peshawar, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has been honoured with the awarding of a commendation certificate by the Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Amjad Zubair Tawana on the occasion of International Customs Day observed on January 26.

The certificate has been awarded to Zia Sarhadi for his outstanding and meritorious services for the cause of promotion of trade in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and at the regional level between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs).

On the occasion, Zia Sarhadi also received the honourable title of Baba-e-Customs for his decades-long services in custom clearing, shipping and goods forwarding fields. Zia Sarhadi presently holds the office of Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and has vast experience of around five decades in import, export, shipping and customs clearing.

He is also serving as President Frontier Custom Agents Association (FCAA) and has performed his services in Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) twice as Senior Vice President.

Apart from business-related activities, Zia Zarhadi has also contributed columns in different newspapers for the last several decades under the title of `Yaqeen-e-Mohqam’.

He is a pioneer of the Khyber Writers Club and is presently serving as President Abaseen Column Writers Association.

He has also penned a book on religious personalities of the region which is also been translated in Hindko language. Another book comprising columns contributed by Zia Sarhadi is also available in the market.

Due to his vast experience in Pak-Afghan trade, Zia Sarhadi’s point of view is regularly published and broadcast by national as well as international news organizations. Zia Sarhaid thanked Chairman FBR and other officials of Pakistan Customs for honouring him with a prestigious certificate and title.

He expressed the resolve to continue his services for the promotion of commerce and trade to create a maximum number of livelihood opportunities for people in the whole region.