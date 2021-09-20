(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar told AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood on Monday that Punjab would continue supporting Azad Kashmir in its development journey.

The AJK president met the chief minister here on Monday and thanked him for extending full support in the elections.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest came under discussion, while CM Usman Buzdar congratulated Sultan Mahmood on being appointed the AJK president.

Both strongly condemned Indian atrocities and oppression being committed against the oppressed Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The CM said the foundation of a new Pakistan had been laid in Azad Kashmir as the politics of public service and transparent governance had defeated negative politics.

Usman Buzdar said that the brutal lockdown by the Indian army in held Kashmir could not suppress the freedom passion of Kashmiris. Pakistan would keep supporting Kashmiri brethren as the hearts of Pakistanis beat in unison with the Kashmiris.

The AJK president regretted that India had turned occupied Kashmir into prison.