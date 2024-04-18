By-election Campaigns Set To Finish Late Friday Night
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The ongoing by-election campaigns in 21 Constituencies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Baluchistan are set to conclude on the night falling between Friday and Saturday, allowing voters ample time to contemplate their choices.
In accordance with election regulations, campaigning will come to an end precisely at midnight falling between April 19 and 20.
The ECP advises that candidates who continue engaging in political activities after this deadline will face legal consequences. The polling will be held on Sunday.
Additionally, the ECP calls upon the media and the public to work together to uphold a free, fair, and transparent election process.
The Election Commission has reminded the candidates participating in the by-elections about Section 182 of the Election Act, 2017. This section prohibits individuals from organizing, attending, or participating in any public meetings or processions within the constituency’s area for 48 hours after the polls end, until midnight.
The ECP cautioned that those who breach these regulations could be subject to penalties such as imprisonment for a maximum of two years, a fine of up to Rs 100,000, or both.

