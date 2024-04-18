Open Menu

By-election Campaigns Set To Finish Late Friday Night

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM

By-election campaigns set to finish late Friday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The ongoing by-election campaigns in 21 Constituencies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Baluchistan are set to conclude on the night falling between Friday and Saturday, allowing voters ample time to contemplate their choices.

 In accordance with election regulations, campaigning will come to an end precisely at midnight falling between April 19 and 20.

The ECP advises that candidates who continue engaging in political activities after this deadline will face legal consequences. The polling will be held on Sunday.

Additionally, the ECP calls upon the media and the public to work together to uphold a free, fair, and transparent election process.

The Election Commission has reminded the candidates participating in the by-elections about Section 182 of the Election Act, 2017. This section prohibits individuals from organizing, attending, or participating in any public meetings or processions within the constituency’s area for 48 hours after the polls end, until midnight.

The ECP cautioned that those who breach these regulations could be subject to penalties such as imprisonment for a maximum of two years, a fine of up to Rs 100,000, or both.

/395

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Fine April Sunday 2017 Media From

Recent Stories

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

14 hours ago
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

14 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

14 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

14 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

14 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan