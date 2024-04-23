Open Menu

By-election Results Reflect Public Rejection Of PTI's Narrative: PML-N Leader

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Federal Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has stated that the people's rejection of the narrative of PTI's politics during the by-elections signifies a dismissal of its foundation built on falsehoods, animosity, disorder, and negativity.

He told the media that the narrative of falsehoods, animosity, disorder, and negative politics is diminishing in the country, thanks to the effective economic policies of the coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League-N. He further stated that the benefits of this success will soon reach the people through increased foreign exchange reserves and efforts to control inflation.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the team is diligently addressing the country's economic challenges. Thanks to the government's successful foreign policy, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is visiting Pakistan following a high-level delegation led by the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia.

The construction and development of the country remains the aspiration of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

During the President's speech in the joint session of Parliament, the opposition's non serious behavior was disgraceful. He foresaw no future role for PTI in politics.

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry further said that in the by-elections held on Sunday last, PML-N have achieved clear success by winning 11 seats in a clean sweep. The polling was overall peaceful and transparent. is an expression of confidence.

He said PML-N has always opposed the politics of disorder, animosity, and violence. The party's Primary goal is the country's development. If any political party disputes election results, it should file a petition with the election tribunals.

