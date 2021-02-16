UrduPoint.com
By-polls Underway In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Polling is in progress for by-election on the Provincial Assembly constituency, PS-88 Malir II (Karachi).

The polling begun at 8am and will continue till 5pm.

There are a total of 145,627 registered voters in the constituency; of total 81,425 are male voters and 64,202 female voters.

Strict security measures have been taken to control law and order situation in the city.

The seat fell vacant after Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, the minister for human settlement, died of Covid-19.

The PPP has given ticket to Muhammad Yousuf Baloch, while PTI has given ticket to Jan Sher Junejo to contest the by-election.

Apart from this, there are around a dozen candidates belonging to different parties and independents also are also in the race for the PS-88 by-polls.

