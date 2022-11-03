UrduPoint.com

CAA Conducts Full-scale Emergency Exercise At Multan Airport

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 04:30 PM

CAA conducts full-scale emergency exercise at Multan airport

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) conducted full-scale airport emergency exercise to ensure means of communication, exchange of mutual facilities and response of allied support at Multan International Airport(MIAP) here on Thursday.

Airport Manager(APM), Raja Azhar Mahmood and Crash Fire & Rescue officer (CFRO), Ghulam Farid briefed about the exercise to the participants in a ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, he informed that emergency exercise was conducted as per ICAO standards and recommendations on schedule basis which is once in two years.

He explained that it would extend an opportunity to both internal and external stakeholders to know best they could share their knowledge, expertise and experience.

The systemic and coordinating approach is key to success and the important factor in an aircraft accident is time, Raja noted adding that quick services respond to aircraft emergency and initiating action are very important.

Later, exercise was carried out followed by fuel firefighting performed by CAA fire tenders.

Rescue operation was carried out by CAA, Edhi and Rescue 1122.

Triage area was established by AHO, CAA medical team, City district hospital including Nishtar, Railway and Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospitals.

Exercise participants are Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) authorities, District Govt, ASF, FIA various airline operators like Air Blue, PIA, Ground Handlers RAS, SAPS, GERRYS DNATA and others.

After the exercise, de-brief session was conducted with exercise observers in which all participants appreciated the whole exercise

