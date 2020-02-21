Cabinet decides not to increase gas, electricity prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the Federal cabinet had decided not to increase the prices of gas and electricity for domestic, industrial consumers and Tandoors.

Briefing the media about decisions taken by federal cabinet, she said a proposal to cap the prices of diesel and petrol for next few months was under consideration and a final decision in that regard would be taken in a few days.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Hafeez A Sheikh said the government's priority was to provide relief to the beneficiaries of Ehsaas programme and many proposals were also under consideration.

The cabinet directed the Managing Director Utility Stores to buy ghee and edible oil from the mills of Azad Kashmir and merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for further reducing their prices.

The cabinet was briefed about the planning to reduce the prices of essential items. It was noted the prices of daily use items were on the declining trend due to effective measures taken by the government. The cabinet was told that the result of Rs 15 billion relief package to the Utility Stores Corporation for reducing prices was encouraging.

Hafeez Sheikh told that it would be ensured to import 500,000 tons wheat as per Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decision on low prices.

Dr Firdous said the cabinet was told that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its three monthly and six monthly reviews lauded government's steps. The finance advisor hoped that more positive news would come in next few days.

Dr Firdous said the cabinet was told that 2.8 million Matric ton wheat was available in the stocks, which was enough to meet to country's requirements. ECC had decided to release 100,000 tons wheat each for Sindh and Khyber Pakhtukhwa.

The cabinet was told that this years' target for purchase of wheat was 8.25 million tons. About 1.8 million ton wheat would be purchased by Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCP), 4.50 million tons by Punjab, 1.40 million tons by Sindh, 0.45 million tons by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 0.10 million tons by Balochistan.The procurement of wheat would be started in Sindh from March 10.

She said the cabinet was told that provincial governments were taking effective measures to impede hoarding of sugar. The real price sugar was being determined by third party. ECC had allowed the purchase of 300,000 tons sugar on which regulatory duty had already been waived.

The cabinet was told that the people was paying the price of long term costly agreements of past government. The nation had been compelled to buy costly gas for the next 15 years.

The cabinet approved simplifying input tax payment system for gas exploration and production companies. The operators of gas exploration companies had been allowed to transfer joint input tax to other registered individuals or interested owners. This would facilitate the refund issues of the persons affiliated with gas exploration and production companies, she said.

The prime minister directed expediting the recommendation of introducing electoral reforms for making the electioneering process transparent to remove the reservations of political parties on permanent basis. The cabinet took strict notice of the dearth of life saving drugs and directed concerned quarters to ensure availability of the same.

Dr Firdous said the cabinet approved constituting National Commission Child Rights. Afshan Tehsin would be the chairperson and members included Dr Robina Farid, member ICT, Muhammad Hashim Khan,Jehanzeb Khan, member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Robina Feroze Bhatti, member Punjab, Iqbal Ahmed Detho, member Sindh, Tajdar Hussain Hashmi, member child (boy), Faryal Javed has been appointed as member child (girl).

The cabinet has accorded approval for establishing permanent secretariat of Council of Common Interests in Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination.

Cabinet constituted a committee comprising Dr Fehmida Mirza, Zobaida Jalal and Asad Umer to finalize rules and regulations within a period of one week and present to the cabinet.

The federal cabinet also accorded approval of notifying the members of Pakistan Nursing Council.

The members included Bushra Maqbool, Punjab; Muslim Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Zafar Khan, Balochistan; Shagufta Ishrat ,Punjab, Irshad Begum, KP, Rukhsana Dost, Balochistan.

Health visitors Shaheen Kausar, Punjab, Mrs Arfa, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inayatullah, Balochistan.

The cabinet approved 46 new licenses new overseas employment promoters, while the licenses of seven promotes had been cancelled, eight transferred and approved change of two licenses of promoters.

The cabinet accorded approval of appointing Farhan Shafi as managing director/CEO Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation.

The cabinet approved secretary planning and development taking special measures till formal appointment of Chief Statistician.

The cabinet has appointing Sadia Khan as commissioner Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. Cabinet had constituted a cabinet members committee to finlise Zaireen Management Policy with the direction to finalise policy by emulating Malaysian model.

At the very outset, the federal cabinet offered Fateha for the departed soul of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitated Foreign Minister and team for making the visit of United States Secretary General to Pakistan as success.

The categorical statement of United States Secretary General in favour of Kashmiris was great diplomatic success of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed the cabinet about his telephonic talk with Chinese President, in which the president thanked Pakistan for supporting China in this hour of trial. Chinese President assured facilities to Pakistani students present in China.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Minister for Law and Justice for taking necessary measures to impeding trade of new born babies as this was brutal act.