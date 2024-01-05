Cake cutting ceremony on ZA Bhutto anniversary held

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian president, Asif Ali Zardari, cut the cake on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto here on Friday.

Asif Zardari, along with PPP Vice Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, President PPP Southern Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood cut the cake.

A good number of activists participated in the ceremony and chanted slogans on the occasion.

PPP leaders Mir Changiz Khan Jamali, Hina Rabbani Khar, Khawaja Rizwan, Natasha Doltana, Abdul Qadir Shaheen, Mahmood Hayat Tocci Khan, and others were also present.