Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 12:08 AM

California State assembly members call on Governor Punjab

Member California State Assembly Chris R. Holden, along with a delegation, called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed California - Punjab sister state agreement and cooperation in various fields during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram, Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, former provincial minister Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, chairman of the Red Crescent Society Dr. Saeed Elahi, US Consul General to Lahore William K. Makaneole and representatives from academia, industry and political circles were present on the occasion.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Pakistan always prioritizes sustainability, and strengthening of bilateral relations with the United States of America.

The Governor Punjab said the US cooperation with Pakistan in various fields is commendable, especially in the field of education and health, adding that, with the US cooperation, Pakistan is improving in these field.

He said a sister state agreement was signed lately between the state of California and the province of Punjab, after which a delegation from the province of Punjab went to California and the agreement was signed in this regard.

He said, "By using the experience and expertise of California, we can bring more improvement in industries, agriculture, information technology, education, tourism and other sectors." He further said with this agreement, the people to people contact between the Punjab province and the US state of California will strengthen.

Balighur Rehman said both California and Punjab can benefit from each others' experience in various fields. He said there are vast investment opportunities in agriculture and textile sector in Punjab.

Member California State Assembly Chris Holden, the head of the delegation, said the agreement between the province of Punjab and California is a beginning, adding that the state of California will provide all possible cooperation to the Punjab government in various fields.

The delegation comprised Melanie Caldwell, wife of Chris R. Holden, Dr. Asif Mahmood, Wendy Carrilo, Anna Goddard (Ms. Anna Goddard), Willie Armstrong, Eloise Gomez Reyes, Farooq Arshad, Christopher Reyes, Michael Meeks, Mike A Gipson, Adriel Yang and others.

