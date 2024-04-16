Call For Exemplary Punishment To Accused In Alipur 8 Family Members Murder Case
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 08:23 PM
The gory acts of femicide and uxoricide under which an accused killed his seven kids including five daughters and two sons along with his wife last week on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr reportedly owing to poverty in limits of Saddar Police Station Alipur have sent shockwaves to all and sundry across the country
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The gory acts of femicide and uxoricide under which an accused killed his seven kids including five daughters and two sons along with his wife last week on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr reportedly owing to poverty in limits of Saddar Police Station Alipur have sent shockwaves to all and sundry across the country.
Police apprehended the accused, M. Sajjad from the Mudhwala area on the same day.
The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz had taken notice of the barbarian act and sought a report from IGP, Dr Usman Anwar, about the horrendous incident.
A senior Jurist, Zia-ur-Rehman Randhawa told this news agency on Tuesday that the First Investigation Report (FIR) no 271/ 24 registered by Alipur police could have been improved, had it included anti-terrorism section (7ATA) in it besides section 302 PPC as eight members of a family were brutally murdered by their head.
The accused Muhammad Sajjad is a tailor by profession who had confessed to his crime after committing it, he said and added that the police arrested him on the spot, but in FIR he was shown fleeing the scene which may weaken the prosecution.
He stated that police should have made the parents of Kausar (35), the spouse of the accused, plaintiff in the case for better proceedings adding that if they could not be contacted because they were in Sialkot for winning bread and butter according to the FIR, the state should have followed the case.
The senior lawyer noted that the police acted as an informer only in it and mentioned two private witnesses named Sagheer Ahmed and Imran who could deviate from their statements at any level during case proceedings which may weaken the case further and the accused will get its benefit.
Replying to a question, Mr Randhawa regretted that the police had shown " traditional negligence" while authoring the FIR because of a lack of proper training in it.
To another question, he recalled that owing to deviation from the witness in social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch assassination case, the accused had got bail.
The jurist regretted that though the Alipur murders incident was a grim reminder of a family murder case by an elder brother in New Multan some years back wherein the culprit had killed his parents and other siblings on account of inherited property, it could be followed by police in a better way to get capital punishment for the accused, M. Sajjad, by submitting the case either in an anti-terrorism court or anti-rape court for speedy justice.
Several attempts were made through messages and calls to DPO Muzaffargarh, Husnain Haider and RPO DG Khan, Sajjad Hassan Khan for their stances, but they were not available to comment on the story.
APP/mjk-xl
Recent Stories
LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candidate from NA-81
11 ACE employees get promotion
Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers
Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price
Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staff ahead of T20 WC
Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop Forces 530 MW Reduction
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA
Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues
Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest management for wheat crop
Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan
Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candidate from NA-814 minutes ago
-
11 ACE employees get promotion4 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers4 minutes ago
-
Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price5 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP9 minutes ago
-
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA9 minutes ago
-
Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues9 minutes ago
-
Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan5 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister10 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.05m from 326 defaulters in 24 hours5 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits 9 TLP activists in terrorism case10 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 281 power pilferers in 24 hours5 minutes ago