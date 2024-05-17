Call for measures in areas at risk of flood to avert loss of lives properties in upcoming monsoon

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Speakers at a workshop on Thursday have warned that local population is destined to face heavy losses and destruction this monsoon season if protective measures in flood areas of Dadu are not taken and the encroachments in natural water flows are not removed.

They strongly demanded the government of Pakistan pay special heed to the rural communities of Dadu district in connection with protection from flash floods and monsoon rains.

This was stated by the participants in a day long seminar and consultative validation, which was held at Government Degree College Khairpur Nathan Shah in collaboration with the University of Sindh Fast Rural Development Program (FRDP) and Welthungerhilfe (WHH).

Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed Memon Pro Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Thatta campus was the chief guest at the occasion.

In his speech, Dr Memon emphasized the need for precautionary measures so that devastation by floods can be prevented timely.

He said the season of devastating floods and monsoon rains was not far away, it was, therefore, time to take practical steps to safeguard the people as the district was highly vulnerable.

Prof Nisar Ahmed Bhutto said that taluka KN Shah was totally merged in water at level 13 to 15 feet at land elevation by flash floods during 2010 and 2022 respectively.

"The flash flood washed away the movable and immovable assets of the residing communities in the taluka", he said and added that people of the area were again in fear and stress.

Prof Bhutto emphasized the state for strong attention on the repairing work of Supper Flood Protection Bund at Main Nara Vally Drain MNVD.

Director Disaster Risk Reduction Resources Centre Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed Mahar stressed the installment of Early Warning System at taluka level to save the lives and properties of the people.

He said that the government may pay grave attention to this serious matter so that the poor communities might enjoy a secure life.

Prof Sanaullah Odho in his speech suggested that natural flows of flood water may be restored with strong embankments to minimize losses and damages.

Prof Dhani Bux Mashori pointed out that the local community should be made mentally ready to move to safe places at the time of flash floods and try to avoid the construction of residence buildings, cropping of agriculture production and any man made infrastructure in the habitats of natural water flow. "The training and awareness program should be organized by concerned authorities", he said.

Asif Sheikh Social Worker indicated current damages in neighboring countries by sudden heavy rainfall.

Social Worker Hafiz Muhammad Amin Jamali briefed the heavy losses, number of deaths and the work and conduct of concerned authorities.

He demanded the government of Pakistan to pay special attention to the rural communities of Dadu district in connection of protection from flash floods and restoration.

Prof Bakhat Ali Khand briefed the audience about the adverse impact of high temperature change of climatic conditions in the area and drought effects on the agriculture crops of wheat, rice, peas etc.

The workshop was attended by a large number of civil society members, teaching communities and the social workers of taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah Dadu.