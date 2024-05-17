- Home
- Pakistan
- Call for measures in areas at risk of flood to avert loss of lives properties in upcoming monsoon
Call For Measures In Areas At Risk Of Flood To Avert Loss Of Lives Properties In Upcoming Monsoon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 12:10 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Speakers at a workshop on Thursday have warned that local population is destined to face heavy losses and destruction this monsoon season if protective measures in flood areas of Dadu are not taken and the encroachments in natural water flows are not removed.
They strongly demanded the government of Pakistan pay special heed to the rural communities of Dadu district in connection with protection from flash floods and monsoon rains.
This was stated by the participants in a day long seminar and consultative validation, which was held at Government Degree College Khairpur Nathan Shah in collaboration with the University of Sindh Fast Rural Development Program (FRDP) and Welthungerhilfe (WHH).
Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed Memon Pro Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Thatta campus was the chief guest at the occasion.
In his speech, Dr Memon emphasized the need for precautionary measures so that devastation by floods can be prevented timely.
He said the season of devastating floods and monsoon rains was not far away, it was, therefore, time to take practical steps to safeguard the people as the district was highly vulnerable.
Prof Nisar Ahmed Bhutto said that taluka KN Shah was totally merged in water at level 13 to 15 feet at land elevation by flash floods during 2010 and 2022 respectively.
"The flash flood washed away the movable and immovable assets of the residing communities in the taluka", he said and added that people of the area were again in fear and stress.
Prof Bhutto emphasized the state for strong attention on the repairing work of Supper Flood Protection Bund at Main Nara Vally Drain MNVD.
Director Disaster Risk Reduction Resources Centre Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed Mahar stressed the installment of Early Warning System at taluka level to save the lives and properties of the people.
He said that the government may pay grave attention to this serious matter so that the poor communities might enjoy a secure life.
Prof Sanaullah Odho in his speech suggested that natural flows of flood water may be restored with strong embankments to minimize losses and damages.
Prof Dhani Bux Mashori pointed out that the local community should be made mentally ready to move to safe places at the time of flash floods and try to avoid the construction of residence buildings, cropping of agriculture production and any man made infrastructure in the habitats of natural water flow. "The training and awareness program should be organized by concerned authorities", he said.
Asif Sheikh Social Worker indicated current damages in neighboring countries by sudden heavy rainfall.
Social Worker Hafiz Muhammad Amin Jamali briefed the heavy losses, number of deaths and the work and conduct of concerned authorities.
He demanded the government of Pakistan to pay special attention to the rural communities of Dadu district in connection of protection from flash floods and restoration.
Prof Bakhat Ali Khand briefed the audience about the adverse impact of high temperature change of climatic conditions in the area and drought effects on the agriculture crops of wheat, rice, peas etc.
The workshop was attended by a large number of civil society members, teaching communities and the social workers of taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah Dadu.
Recent Stories
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting
Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea
Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion
Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest
KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea23 minutes ago
-
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea23 minutes ago
-
KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP1 hour ago
-
LHC summons committee responsible for appointing judges to special courts1 hour ago
-
Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussion on science diplomacy for improved health outcome ..1 hour ago
-
PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bearers1 hour ago
-
Levies officers promoted in Kohat1 hour ago
-
Dual citizenship not disqualification for judge: IHC1 hour ago
-
Road block case: Court confirms interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry1 hour ago
-
Chinese CG vows to further strengthen all weather strategic cooperative partnership with Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Gilani says, coalition partners to support each other through thick and thin for peoples’ welfare1 hour ago
-
Karachi administration working to simplify domicile issuance process: Commissioner1 hour ago