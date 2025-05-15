Calls grow for UN to declare India an apartheid regime for spoiling peace in South Asia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Defence analysts and political experts have called on the United Nations (UN) to declare India an apartheid regime, citing recent Indian military aggression as a grave threat to peace in South Asia. They warned that India's escalating hostilities — particularly missile strikes in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir — could provoke a nuclear conflict in the region.

The experts strongly condemned what they termed “war crimes", including attacks on mosques and seminaries in the disputed territory, in violation of the international law.

Speaking to APP, noted defence analyst Brigadier (retd) Mohammad Yasin emphasised the importance of national unity and discipline in the face of external and internal threats. He criticised the Modi-led Indian government for pursuing hegemonic ambitions in South Asia.

“Modi’s regime, driven by a genocidal ideology, is attempting to assert dominance over the region — particularly to surpass China’s growing influence,” Yasin said. “India is aggressively arming itself to challenge China before it becomes the world’s foremost power.”

He reiterated his longstanding condemnation of the undeclared state of emergency and unlawful detention of Kashmiri leaders in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a separate development, former IIOJK Governor Satyapal Malik launched a scathing critique of the Modi government following the recent ceasefire breakdown. He labeled Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “shameless and cowardly", urging him to apologise to the Indian people over the deadly Pahalgam attack.

Malik revealed that despite having access to advanced intelligence, the Indian government failed to prevent the attack. “Not a single soldier was present in one of the most crowded tourist spots in Kashmir, where nearly 2,000 people had gathered,” he said.

Simultaneously, media reports confirm that Indian security forces have intensified a brutal crackdown across IIOJK. Thousands of young Kashmiris have been detained without charge, with detention centres and police lines overwhelmed.

Troops are reportedly conducting door-to-door raids, arbitrarily arresting youth without legal grounds.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Chhattisgarh, Indian forces are alleged to have killed 22 tribal community members in what sources describe as a “fake encounter” during a counter-insurgency operation in the Karregutta hills of Bijapur district.

Member of the National Assembly Sehar Kamran told APP that following heightened tensions and India's missile strikes on May 7, Pakistan executed a well-coordinated and precise military response under Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

“Our message was clear: while Pakistan prefers peace, we will never compromise on our sovereignty,” Sehar Kamran said.

She revealed that Pakistan’s retaliatory strike dismantled 26 Indian military targets, including the prized S-400 missile defence system, once believed to be impenetrable.

In what she described as the largest aerial combat in modern history — lasting 59 minutes — the Pakistan Air Force downed six Indian jets, including three Rafales, a Su-30, and a MiG-29. “Despite India’s superior military hardware, it was outmatched by Pakistan’s planning, coordination, and execution,” she said.

Sehar also noted that Pakistan’s standing in the Muslim world has grown considerably in light of recent events. “In these times of geopolitical adversity, Pakistan has emerged as a symbol of resilience and unity for the Muslim Ummah,” she said.

Reflecting on the events, she added, “May 2025 will be remembered as a moment of national resurgence. We have demonstrated that our pursuit of peace does not mean we will tolerate aggression. This is a reminder to the world — and a warning to our adversaries — that Pakistan stands united, resolute, and ready.”

She urged the international community to take India’s actions seriously and to resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with UN Security Council resolutions. “The global community must act now to prevent a full-scale crisis driven by India’s nefarious designs,” Sehar Kamran concluded.