UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Campaign Against Unauthorized Number Plates In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:33 PM

Campaign against unauthorized number plates in full swing

The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to check display of unauthorized or non-pattern number plates at vehicles or bikes is in full swing and police teams are imposing heavy fines over this particular violation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to check display of unauthorized or non-pattern number plates at vehicles or bikes is in full swing and police teams are imposing heavy fines over this particular violation.

According to the police spokesperson, this campaign has been launched following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed is himself supervising it. The purpose this campaign is to ensure high alert security, maintain law and order situation, ensure protection to the lives as well as property of citizens and avert any untoward incident.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has urged the motorists and motorcyclists to display the number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office and also keep with them their driving licenses and vehicles' documents showing possession on their Names or even authority letters.

He said special squads have been constituted to take action against those using authorized number plates.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with ITP and display authorized number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office.

SSP (Traffic)) said that all four Zonal DSPs have been directed to accelerate efforts to ensure success of this campaign. He said action against users of non-pattern number plates would continue till complete implementation on law in this regard.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Vehicles Traffic Alert All

Recent Stories

OPF recovers 52 Kanals land from encroachers

3 minutes ago

Man kills neighbors for using WiFi

8 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Wants to Discuss Schedule for Regaining ..

3 minutes ago

Sindhi Langauage Authority to organise seminar to ..

3 minutes ago

Media urged to sensitize masses on dormant explosi ..

3 minutes ago

Ehsaas Governance Integrity Policy implementation ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.