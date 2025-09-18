Open Menu

Campaign Against Wheat Hoarding Yielding Positive Results

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 10:21 PM

Campaign against wheat hoarding yielding positive results

A campaign started against wheat hoarding is yielding positive results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A campaign started against wheat hoarding is yielding positive results.

A spokesman of price Control Department said here on a Thursday that during last 24 hours 837,964 flour bags had been supplied in general market across the province.

He further said that during last 24 hours 243,247 flour bags of 10 kg and 20 kg had been provided in Lahore division.

As many as 99,158 flour bags of 10 kg and 20 kg had been provided in Rawalpindi division.

He said that wheat hoarded in different districts for profiteering purpose was being sent to flour mills.

Spokesman said that zero tolerance policy was being enforced against those creating artificial crisis of wheat and flour.

Availability of flour bags at government fixed rates would be ensured, he maintained.

Recent Stories

CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honou ..

CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honours at 2025 Stevie Internationa ..

53 minutes ago
 MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rov ..

MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rover 2

1 hour ago
 World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ conclud ..

World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ concludes in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ..

Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ties

9 minutes ago
 KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to ..

KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to restore natural beauty of tou ..

9 minutes ago
 Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers� ..

Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 winner

1 hour ago
Middle East urological conferenc explores digital ..

Middle East urological conferenc explores digital revolution in continence care, ..

1 hour ago
 Chairman PMYP, President ICCI vow to join hands to ..

Chairman PMYP, President ICCI vow to join hands to create business enabling envi ..

10 minutes ago
 Jumeirah partners with Ocean Generation to bring U ..

Jumeirah partners with Ocean Generation to bring UNESCO-endorsed Ocean Academy t ..

2 hours ago
 FDO, WHH distribute relief goods among flood-hit f ..

FDO, WHH distribute relief goods among flood-hit families in Muzaffargarh

10 minutes ago
 Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

10 minutes ago

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan