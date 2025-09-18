Campaign Against Wheat Hoarding Yielding Positive Results
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 10:21 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A campaign started against wheat hoarding is yielding positive results.
A spokesman of price Control Department said here on a Thursday that during last 24 hours 837,964 flour bags had been supplied in general market across the province.
He further said that during last 24 hours 243,247 flour bags of 10 kg and 20 kg had been provided in Lahore division.
As many as 99,158 flour bags of 10 kg and 20 kg had been provided in Rawalpindi division.
He said that wheat hoarded in different districts for profiteering purpose was being sent to flour mills.
Spokesman said that zero tolerance policy was being enforced against those creating artificial crisis of wheat and flour.
Availability of flour bags at government fixed rates would be ensured, he maintained.
