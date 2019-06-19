Canal breach damages crops in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Standing crops over hundreds of acres land were inundated when a breach occurred at a canal in Basti Malook area here on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the breach occurred at Pul Dawa (Basti Malook) area which damaged standing crops over hundreds of acres.

Local farmers namely Akram, Rehan, Sajid and some others expressed concern over the damage. They called for plugging the breach as early as possible.

When contacted the Irrigation department, the official sources informed that teams had been sent to plug the breach.