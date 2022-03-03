UrduPoint.com

Candlelight Vigil For Ex Minister Shahbaz Bhatti Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Candlelight vigil for ex minister Shahbaz Bhatti held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Christian community held a candlelight vigil for former minority minister Shahbaz Bhatti who was assassinated on March 2, 2011 in Islamabad.

On 11th death anniversary of Mr Bhatti, PPP MNA, Amir Javed Jeeva said that the minister voiced for the rights of the minorities.

He informed that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in its 2008 government had declared Aug11 as Minorities Day adding that 50 pc quota was sanctioned for them in employment.

Four seats were reserved for minorities in Senate. The MNA said and added that they would continue mission of Mr Bhatti under leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Pastor Sajjad George, Khawar Nadeem and others also spoke.

