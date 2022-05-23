Cannot increase petroleum prices: Miftah

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Finance Minister says the government has decided to seek more time from International Monetary Fund.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 23rd, 2022) Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the government cannot afford to increase fuel prices.

Mifath said the government would seek time from

International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the matter.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters in Karachi.

The Minister said that his predecessor Shaukat Tarin and former prime minister Imran Khan signed an agreement with the international lender to hike price of petrol by Rs100.

Talking about statement of former minister regarding allocation of funds for subsidy on petroleum products, Miftah said that he can say on oath that Shaukat Tarin is lying and asked him to show where he hid the funds.

He said the previous government placed land mines everywhere for the new government.