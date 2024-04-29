Capital Police To Exercise Zero Tolerance Policy Against Street Crimes, Drug Abuse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi Monday said that Capital police had launched an aggressive campaign for adopting a zero-tolerance policy against street crimes and drug abusers.
Talking to a Private news channel, he vowed that the capital police with its full dedication will improve their performance and take innovative steps to further improve the overall law and order situation to curb street crimes by concentrating on the hotspots.
He urged the citizens to come forward and lodge their complaints against such policemen, who would not be tolerated in the police force.
He said that a seven-day special campaign should be started to eliminate crimes. All police officers will target criminal groups and expedite crackdowns on drug trafficking and a special campaign will be launched against professional beggars.
Replying to a query, he said that Islamabad Police has launched a special awareness campaign titled “Nasha Ab Nahe” to eradicate narcotics from the Federal capital and to safeguard the youth from the menace of narcotics.
As part of this initiative, the Police officers are conducting special awareness drives in schools, colleges and universities regarding the dangers of narcotics and measures for prevention and control, he added.
He also stressed the youngsters for joining the drive and said the sale of drugs, especially hashish and ice, has now become common in colleges and schools.
Capital Police is committed and formulating an action plan against the “drug mafia” and a grand operation has been launched against culprits involved in crimes, he mentioned.
While terming the use and sale of drugs a curse, he said that there was a dire need for joint efforts by all stakeholders to eradicate the menace in the country, he stressed.
He called for organizing awareness campaigns against narcotics through seminars and workshops, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM to address closing plenary of WEF special meeting, meet Saudi ministers today11 minutes ago
-
16 hotel owners held for Roti price violation12 minutes ago
-
Seven POs charged with murder held32 minutes ago
-
PM attends Special Dialogue, Gala Dinner hosted by Saudi Crown Prince11 hours ago
-
Hazro murder case solved as deceased’s friend confesses11 hours ago
-
Deputy PM, SG DCO discuss ways to bridge digital divide11 hours ago
-
DIG Lahore lauds CPO for best initiatives for public facilitation12 hours ago
-
Polio immunization campaign to launch on Monday12 hours ago
-
Saudi minister declares PM Shehbaz "Man of Action" as he highlights Pakistan's investment potential, ..12 hours ago
-
MQM-P concerned over increasing number of measles cases12 hours ago
-
Sindh Police warns against buying stolen auto parts, goods12 hours ago
-
Acid throwing incident ccurred in Bahawalnagar12 hours ago