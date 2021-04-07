UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Reports 564 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours: NCOC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:09 PM

Capital reports 564 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours: NCOC

COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the federal capital as 564 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the Federal capital as 564 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 659 cases were reported on Tuesday while 641 cases were reported on Monday.

He said so far 62,775 cases were reported from the federal capital while 588 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He said 50,064 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration has been asked to seal shops, workshops, and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams have been directed to impose fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

He said the government had adopted an effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted in a reduction in corona cases in the country.

He said a strategy was made to control coronavirus keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Marriage Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Plots in M3 industrial city to be cancelled if not ..

2 minutes ago

First Pfizer vaccines packaged on French soil

2 minutes ago

Spat in Spain over bailout of tiny Venezuela-linke ..

2 minutes ago

DDC approves 33 development schemes

6 minutes ago

Pogacar edges Roglic again to win third stage of B ..

6 minutes ago

Prince Hamzah 'under my protection' in his palace: ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.