Cardiac Patients Treated With State Of Art Technology At LUH: MS

May 28, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital, Dr Shahid islam Junejo has said that the Department of cardiology was equipped with state-of-the-art technologies where patients are being treated with utmost care.

As soon as heart disease patients arrive at the cardiac emergency department, treatment is started immediately with ECG and other laboratory tests, Dr Shahid said this while talking to representatives of a social organization working for the health sector who paid a visit to the cardiology department.

The emergency department has a capacity of 22 beds and if an urgent echo is required, the patient is also given an echo on the same bed, while the patient is shifted from the emergency to the cardiac care unit or heart ward as soon as the condition of the patient is declared out of danger.

Dr. Shahid Islam said that under the supervision of Dr. Muhammad Kashif Shaikh, a foreign-trained cardiologist, 24-hour cardiology services were available in the hospital and in case of emergency at any time, angiography or angioplasty procedures are being conducted if required.

He said the Cardiac Care Unit 1 consists of 22 beds while Cardiac Care Unit 2 has 14 beds, apart from this the male general ward has 12 beds and the female general ward also has 12 beds.

This success has become possible as a result of the interest of the Government of Sindh and Provincial Health Minister Dr. Ezra Fazal Pechuho, MS said.

