Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah Meets With Bereaved Family Of Martyr Police Inspector, Expresses Grief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 09:03 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Wednesday met the brother and sons of martyr Police Inspector Wakil Khan who was killed in Dargai , district Malakand the other day

The son of Naseeb Khan, an education official who was also martyred along with Wakil Khan, was also present in the meeting.

The CM expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Wakil Khan and Naseeb Khan and offered Fatiha for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Caretaker Provincial Minister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhil, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

It should be noted that Inspector Wakil Khan, who was martyred by unknown persons, was posted as Additional Chief Security Officer in the Chief Minister's House.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Wakil Khan was a dutiful and honest officer who always performed his duties well.

Condemning the incident in strong terms, the CM said that the elements involved in this sad incident cannot escape from the grip of the law, and soon be arrested and brought to justice.

The CM assured that the provincial government would not leave the bereaved family alone and would provide all possible support for their welfare.

He directed the Inspector General of Police to provide assistance to the family of martyred Wakil Khan as per prevailing police rules and to take measures on priority basis for the welfare of their children.

APP/adi

