KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Culture, sports & Youth Affairs Syed Junaid Ali Shah on Thursday expressed concern about the negligence of history, culture, and heroes' stories, stressing the urgent need to document these stories through documentaries.

He also outlined his Ministry's commitment to producing documentaries about heritage sites and establishing an online archives portal. Additionally, he announced plans for the Sindh Awards honoring the province's heroes and the revival of the Sindh Games, which had been discontinued.

He was speaking as the chief guest at an Inter-University Documentary Competition at Mazar-e-Quaid organized by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications Karachi (DEMP), in collaboration with the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management board (QMMB)

The minister offered fateha and laid floral wreaths at Mazar-e-Quaid. Executive Director General DEMP Arshad Muneer, Resident Engineer QMMB Abdul Aleem Shaikh, and Secretary Munawar Ali Mahesar were also present.

Abdul Aleem Shaikh, Resident Engineer QMMB, described the occasion as an opportunity for filmmakers and inaugurated the session, followed by the screening of documentaries submitted by students from Greenwich University, University of Karachi, Sindh Madarsatul islam University, and Iqra University.

During the event, Sateesh Anand, a seasoned filmmaker and competition judge, commended the students for portraying solidarity and a positive image of Pakistan. Ms Misbah Khalid, a prominent media figure and competition judge, praised the young filmmakers for their efforts and encouraged them to truthfully portray society through their lenses.

Executive Director General DEMP Arshad Muneer commended the participants and organizers, highlighting the significance of such activities in showcasing a country's image. He emphasized that these films possess the power to evoke emotions and alter perspectives.

The competition concluded with "Ittehad-e-Pakistan" (University of Karachi), "Imperfect" (Iqra University), and "MMA in Pakistan" (SMIU) being declared the first, second, and third-place documentaries, respectively. Winners received prizes, while all participants received certificates of appreciation. The guests were presented with mementos and souvenirs by the organizers.