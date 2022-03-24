Cash awards for policemen over PSL security

A ceremony was held at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Thursday to appreciate performance of police and communication officers during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7th Edition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :A ceremony was held at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Thursday to appreciate performance of police and communication officers during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7th Edition.

CCPO Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmed Dev distributed appreciation letters among deputy superintendents of police (SSPs), commendation certificates and cash awards among police communication officers including inspectors, sub-inspectors, ASIs, senior traffic wardens and wardens.

The officers of Operations, Emergency Response and Dispatch Centers, Emergency Helpline 15 were among the recipients. The CCPO Lahore also addressed the officers and appreciated them over their excellent performance.