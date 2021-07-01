UrduPoint.com
Cash Prizes Announced For ETD Officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Director Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) Ahmad Saeed on Thursday announced cash prizes for 21 officers, inspectors and constables in recognition of their excellent performance for achieving 100 per cent recovery targets.

He said an officer would be awarded cash prize of Rs 50,000 while Rs 25,000 will given to an inspector and Rs 15,000 to a constable.

He said three officers were nominated for prizes, including Shahid Ata from Faisalabad, Sheikh Saeed Ahmad from Toba Tek Singh and Maqsood Ali Kazmi from Chiniot while inspectors, including Ammara Owais, Abdul Momin, Akbar Ali Mew, Ali Shahzaib, Khawar Shehzad, Asad Ameer, Ahad Saeed and Nawazul Haq will get prizes.

Similarly, 10 constables, including Rana Owais, Hammad Anjum, Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Akram,Muhammad Jameel, Muhammad Shamshad, Muzaffar Abbas, Sajid Ali, Tanveer Ahmad and Anwar Ali,will get prizes.

