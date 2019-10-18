Cattle Market Management Company (CMMC) establish three new cattle markets

Cattle Market Management Company (CMMC) will establish three new cattle markets in Wan Bhachran, Noor pur Thal and Jabba and awarded contracts of four markets so far

The board of Director (BoD) meeting chaired by the Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal gave approval of these cattle markets and also extended areas of two cattle markets.

The meeting also gave approval for extension of new markets in Bhakkar, Chandni Chowk and Minawali.

Managing Director Dr Aftab Ahmed told that a total ten markets were operational in the area and three cattle markets would be operational soon.

All basic facilities were being provided in all markets while efforts were also underway to enhance resources of these markets, he said and added CMMC has collected Rs 33.8 million revenues during current year.

The Commissioner directed the concerned officials to improve the performance of CMMC and also make future plan while conducting third party audit.

He further added that a permanent Legal Adviser should beappointed in the CMMC and gave approval for advertisement.