CCPO attends funeral of martyred head constable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana attended the funeral of martyred Head Constable Ghazanfar Ali at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. Head Constable Ghazanfar Ali, posted at Shahdra Town Police Station, was martyred in a firing incident. The CCPO laid a floral wreath on the mortal remains of Ghazanfar Ali and offered fateha for the departed soul. Ghazanfar Ali is survived by his wife and five children.

DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigations) Zeshan Asghar, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SP (Headquarters) Abdullah Lak, SP (Security) Abdul Wahab and senior officers were also present.

The CCPO and other police officers extended condolences to the bereaved family and appreciated Mr Ali's dedication to duty. Mr Kamyana said that the memories of the martyred Ghazanfar Ali will always remain alive in their hearts. Ghazanfar Ali is a shining example of bravery and dedication to duty. Lahore Police pays tribute to the services of martyred Ghazanfar Ali and every possible care will be taken for the welfare of the bereaved family, he concluded.