CCPO Attends Funeral Of Martyred Head Constable
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana attended the funeral of martyred Head Constable Ghazanfar Ali at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. Head Constable Ghazanfar Ali, posted at Shahdra Town Police Station, was martyred in a firing incident. The CCPO laid a floral wreath on the mortal remains of Ghazanfar Ali and offered fateha for the departed soul. Ghazanfar Ali is survived by his wife and five children.
DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigations) Zeshan Asghar, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SP (Headquarters) Abdullah Lak, SP (Security) Abdul Wahab and senior officers were also present.
The CCPO and other police officers extended condolences to the bereaved family and appreciated Mr Ali's dedication to duty. Mr Kamyana said that the memories of the martyred Ghazanfar Ali will always remain alive in their hearts. Ghazanfar Ali is a shining example of bravery and dedication to duty. Lahore Police pays tribute to the services of martyred Ghazanfar Ali and every possible care will be taken for the welfare of the bereaved family, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Endowment funds extend date for receipt of proposals2 minutes ago
-
President for early finalization of Transit Trade Agreement with Turkmenistan3 minutes ago
-
Intermediate exams to commence from April 1913 minutes ago
-
07 illegal arm holders held33 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive inaugurated at UE33 minutes ago
-
Commissioner constitutes committees to clean environment from polythene bags33 minutes ago
-
5,000 cops deployed for Hazrat Ali Day: CCPO33 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over death of head constable33 minutes ago
-
PFA shuts snacks production unit43 minutes ago
-
17 shops sealed for mixing water in milk43 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start sweet potato cultivation immediately43 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on kite flying, traffic rules held43 minutes ago