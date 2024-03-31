CCPO Presides Over Meeting On Security Arrangements For Martyrdom Day Of Hazrat Ali
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over an important meeting regarding security arrangements for the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali at his office.
During the meeting, a comprehensive review of security measures, including peacekeeping efforts and security arrangements was discussed. It was briefed that the central procession of Hazrat Ali's martyrdom day will commence from Mubarak Haveli to culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah.
Speaking at the meeting, the CCPO expressed determination to provide robust security for the events and processions of Youm-i-Ali. Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that islam teaches religious harmony, unity, and brotherhood. He urged religious scholars to promote tolerance and understanding. He also stressed the need to effectively manage the checking of participants in processions through the cooperation of organizers.
The meeting highlighted that mourners will be allowed to join the procession after a thorough three-tier security check through walk-through gates and metal detectors. The CCPO directed strict monitoring of suspicious individuals, stuffs, and vehicles by police officers and personnel. Bilal Siddique Kamyana instructed supervisors to ensure the effective implementation of security checks on SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) during the processions of Youm-i-Ali.
He emphasized continuous coordination with religious scholars, organizers, and procession license holders. Instructions were issued for the implementation of security, traffic, and parking arrangements for Youm-i-Ali.
It was further briefed that CCTV cameras will continuously monitor the mourning processions, and lady police officers will be deployed for the security and checking of female mourners. Bilal Siddique Kamyana instructed CTO Lahore to maintain smooth traffic flow during Youm-i-Ali according to a comprehensive operational plan. Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and Elite Forces teams were tasked with ensuring effective patrolling around mourning processions, majalis, and imambargahs. He emphasized that maintaining law and order is the foremost responsibility of the Lahore Police and the Lahore Police is fully alert for the maintenance of law and order on Youm-i-Ali. DIG (Security) Kamran Adil, DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Naseer Rizvi, DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, Chief Traffic Police Officer Amara Athar, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SP (Security) Abdul Wahab, and Divisional SPs (Operations) also attended the meeting.
