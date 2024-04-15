CDA Establishes Helpline To Address Complains Of Water Accumulation Due To Rain
Published April 15, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established a helpline to address complaints of water accumulation due to heavy rain in the Federal capital promptly, aiming to alleviate any inconvenience faced by citizens.
This initiative came about under the direction of Chairman CDA, Capt ® Anwar ul Haq. The teams from the CDA, MCI, and ICT were actively involved during heavy rainfall in Islamabad.
They responded promptly to complaints of standing water in various areas and ensured the clearance of water accumulated on highways.
Furthermore, the special measures were undertaken on the highways, as per the CDA administration's directives, to mitigate the impact of heavy rains on traffic flow and prevent issues such as traffic congestion.
The joint teams from CDA, MCI, and ICT were mobilized across CDA's sectorial and non-sectorial areas, including housing societies and other low-lying regions.
The teams provided assistance, including the use of dewatering pumps, to drain water from low-lying areas, including residential properties.
It's worth noting that in light of the rainy conditions, the holidays of relevant staff have been canceled. Additionally, the duties have been assigned to staff members at various intervals, and stringent monitoring of low-lying areas is being upheld.
