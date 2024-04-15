Open Menu

CDA Establishes Helpline To Address Complains Of Water Accumulation Due To Rain

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 07:20 PM

CDA establishes helpline to address complains of water accumulation due to rain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established a helpline to address complaints of water accumulation due to heavy rain in the Federal capital promptly, aiming to alleviate any inconvenience faced by citizens.

This initiative came about under the direction of Chairman CDA, Capt ® Anwar ul Haq. The teams from the CDA, MCI, and ICT were actively involved during heavy rainfall in Islamabad.

They responded promptly to complaints of standing water in various areas and ensured the clearance of water accumulated on highways.

Furthermore, the special measures were undertaken on the highways, as per the CDA administration's directives, to mitigate the impact of heavy rains on traffic flow and prevent issues such as traffic congestion.

The joint teams from CDA, MCI, and ICT were mobilized across CDA's sectorial and non-sectorial areas, including housing societies and other low-lying regions.

The teams provided assistance, including the use of dewatering pumps, to drain water from low-lying areas, including residential properties.

It's worth noting that in light of the rainy conditions, the holidays of relevant staff have been canceled. Additionally, the duties have been assigned to staff members at various intervals, and stringent monitoring of low-lying areas is being upheld.

APP/sra-zah

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Holidays Traffic Capital Development Authority From Rains Housing

Recent Stories

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

17 minutes ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

36 minutes ago
 Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

4 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

6 hours ago
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

6 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

6 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

7 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

7 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan