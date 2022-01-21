CDA for promoting non-motorized transport in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) would promote non-motorized transport system to help reducing pollution levels and promoting physical activity in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) would promote non-motorized transport system to help reducing pollution levels and promoting physical activity in the Federal capital.

The non-motorized transportation include walking and bicycle, and using small-wheeled transport (skates, skateboards, push scooters and hand carts) and wheelchair which do not rely on an engine or motor for movement.

The authority would develop walking and bicycle lanes along major thoroughfares to make the capital city Eco-friendly, CDA officials told a meeting of Islamabad Master Plan Review Commission that met here with authority's chairman in the chair on Friday.

The authority officials briefed the members about traffic management system and said a consultant in that regard was being engaged under PC-2.

Under the system, they said the installation of road furniture on all roads would be ensured including road signs for pedestrians.

It was informed that the use of carpool and public transport service would be promoted under smart traffic management system. Citizens may need to pay the congestion charge for the purpose.

The meeting was further apprised that parking plazas would be constructed at six different locations in Islamabad to eliminate parking issue from the city.

In this context, two parking plazas in blue area and one each in F-8 Markaz, F-10 Markaz, G-9 Markaz and in I-8 Markaz would be constructed for which sites have been allotted.

The construction of one parking plaza in Blue Area has been started while rest of it would be started soon.

Similarly, parking areas in the city would be allocated to further improve the parking system with formulation of parking zones and policy.

The meeting was informed that under the mass transit system, the metro bus service to the new Islamabad International Airport would be made operational by March 23, 2022. The work on Islamabad bus service has also been started and in the pilot phase, on three routes i.e "Soan Interchange to Faisal Masjid", "Bhara Kahu to Faiz Ahmed Faiz Metro Station" and "Tarnol Railway Station to N5 Metro Bus Station" has been initiated. The traffic management system will be finalized after the experts feedback.

The meeting has decided to make Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA a permanent member to the Commission.