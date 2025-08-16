Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP in climate relief: Prime Minister’s Coordinator on KP Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan

Prime Minister’s Coordinator on KP Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Saturday said the federal government, along with the army and rescue agencies, is assisting people affected by recent cloudbursts and floods in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on KP Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Saturday said the Federal government, along with the army and rescue agencies, is assisting people affected by recent cloudbursts and floods in the province.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif immediately contacted KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur after the incident and directed NDMA to provide food, medicines, tents and other relief items.

He added that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also offered the province’s full resources, including helicopters, mobile hospitals and medicines, to assist the affected areas.

Ikhtiar Wali acknowledged that the situation in KP remains difficult, with many families stranded and infrastructure damaged by extreme weather.

However, he assured that NDMA, PDMA, and the Pakistan Army are already on the ground, working to rescue people and restore access.

He stressed that climate change and deforestation have worsened natural disasters in the province, underscoring the need for joint federal–provincial efforts.

“This is not the time for politics,” he said. “The federal government stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of KP and will provide maximum support to help them recover.”