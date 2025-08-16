- Home
- Pakistan
- Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP in climate relief: Prime Minister’s Coordinator o ..
Federal Gov’t Assures Maximum Assistance To KP In Climate Relief: Prime Minister’s Coordinator On KP Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 10:48 PM
Prime Minister’s Coordinator on KP Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Saturday said the federal government, along with the army and rescue agencies, is assisting people affected by recent cloudbursts and floods in the province
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on KP Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Saturday said the Federal government, along with the army and rescue agencies, is assisting people affected by recent cloudbursts and floods in the province.
He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif immediately contacted KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur after the incident and directed NDMA to provide food, medicines, tents and other relief items.
He added that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also offered the province’s full resources, including helicopters, mobile hospitals and medicines, to assist the affected areas.
Ikhtiar Wali acknowledged that the situation in KP remains difficult, with many families stranded and infrastructure damaged by extreme weather.
However, he assured that NDMA, PDMA, and the Pakistan Army are already on the ground, working to rescue people and restore access.
He stressed that climate change and deforestation have worsened natural disasters in the province, underscoring the need for joint federal–provincial efforts.
“This is not the time for politics,” he said. “The federal government stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of KP and will provide maximum support to help them recover.”
Recent Stories
AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on independence and human rights
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot
PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas
Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safeguard country
UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Donald Trump
Tribute paid to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 million cash, 9 vehicles
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to address public grievances
Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, says ministry
Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP in climate relief: Prime Minist ..
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for fast-track ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot1 minute ago
-
PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas2 minutes ago
-
Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safeguard country1 minute ago
-
3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 million cash, 9 vehicles1 minute ago
-
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to address public grievances2 minutes ago
-
Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, says ministry2 minutes ago
-
Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP in climate relief: Prime Minister’s Coordinator o ..2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif overseeing rescue, relief operations in flood affected areas2 minutes ago
-
Coordination committee formed to ensure interrupted supply of sugar2 minutes ago
-
FDA seals three plots, removes encroachments2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Green Energy, Industrial Development conference to be held in Karachi on August 192 minutes ago