CDA imposes heavy taxes on properties in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has imposed heavy taxes on real estate properties in Federal capital Islamabad.

According to notification, owners of 140 square yards plots in sectors and housing societies like Shehzad Town, Margala Town, and Rawal Town will now pay Rs24,000 in taxes.

Farmhouse owners with eight kanals will pay Rs180,000, while those with 90 to 120 kanals will pay Rs442,000.

Commercial properties in the blue area will be taxed at Rs32 per square foot for ground floor, Rs22 per square foot for basement, and residential apartments at Rs26 per square foot.