CDA Imposes Heavy Taxes On Properties In Islamabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has imposed heavy taxes on real estate properties in Federal capital Islamabad.
According to notification, owners of 140 square yards plots in sectors and housing societies like Shehzad Town, Margala Town, and Rawal Town will now pay Rs24,000 in taxes.
Farmhouse owners with eight kanals will pay Rs180,000, while those with 90 to 120 kanals will pay Rs442,000.
Commercial properties in the blue area will be taxed at Rs32 per square foot for ground floor, Rs22 per square foot for basement, and residential apartments at Rs26 per square foot.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushahid Hussain congratulates Artist Misbah Uddin Qazi on receiving Tamgha-e-Imtiaz2 minutes ago
-
DC Mardan visits fruits, vegetable markets2 minutes ago
-
MPA inaugurates 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign2 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur receives rain2 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Mushaira held in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
Embassy holds exhibition in Tehran to mark Pakistan Day, Nouroz celebrations12 minutes ago
-
Levies Force recovers stolen heavy bike in Barkhan district12 minutes ago
-
Garbage dumping, burning near populated area irks Warsak road dwellers, request CM to take notice22 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign to start in 11 districts of Balochistan22 minutes ago
-
Sono Pakhtunkhwa, FM 96 formally inaugurated in Chitral32 minutes ago
-
Population week42 minutes ago
-
Prof Dr Nadeem honoured with TI for his services in healthcare sector42 minutes ago