CDA launches online service for submission of bills, property taxes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched an online service for collection of water bill, property tax and other allied charges to facilitate general public.

According to details provided by the CDA spokesperson on Friday, citizens would now be able to submit their dues at home through the online link.

CDA has made it easier for the citizens of Federal capital to pay their bills and taxes through online service, he remarked.

This online service would be much beneficial for the citizens as they could pay their dues through members' mobile banks, internet banking and ATMs.