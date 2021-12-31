UrduPoint.com

CDA Launches Work On Stone Pitching, Sloping Nullah

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 02:49 PM

CDA launches work on stone pitching, sloping nullah

The Capital Development Authority has launched the work on stone pitching and sloping of stream (nullah) running down from Margallas and crisscrossing through Islamabad eventually falling into Rawal Lake, Korang Nullah, Nullah Lai and Swan River

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority has launched the work on stone pitching and sloping of stream (nullah) running down from Margallas and crisscrossing through Islamabad eventually falling into Rawal Lake, Korang Nullah, Nullah Lai and Swan River.

In a written reply to a question in National Assembly, Ministry of Interior said that stone pitching work, up till now, has been executed at I-8/1, I-10, I-9/1, I-8/2, G-6/4, G-6/2, F-6/3, F-6. F-6/4, G-6/4, F-7/3, F-7/4, F-8/2, F-8, F-10/3, G-8, F-10/3, F-6/1, G-11/4 and G-10 etc.

In the first instance works executed at locations by considering the crossing of nullahs under bridges and culverts on both sides up and below the stream, especially the places where waste and garbage were dumped and streams got choked in monsoon season and heavy rains falls.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Lai Capital Development Authority From Rains

Recent Stories

Palestinians express concerns over Facebook conten ..

Palestinians express concerns over Facebook content 'suppression'

8 minutes ago
 Johnson Says UK in Better Position Than Last Year ..

Johnson Says UK in Better Position Than Last Year as COVID-19 Infections Soar

21 seconds ago
 Palestinians express concerns over Facebook conten ..

Palestinians express concerns over Facebook content 'suppression'

11 minutes ago
 realme is the Fastest Growing 5G Android Smartphon ..

Realme is the Fastest Growing 5G Android Smartphone Brand with a Growth Rate of ..

20 minutes ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago
 DEC approves of three housing schemes

DEC approves of three housing schemes

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.