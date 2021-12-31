CDA launches work on stone pitching, sloping nullah

The Capital Development Authority has launched the work on stone pitching and sloping of stream (nullah) running down from Margallas and crisscrossing through Islamabad eventually falling into Rawal Lake, Korang Nullah, Nullah Lai and Swan River

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority has launched the work on stone pitching and sloping of stream (nullah) running down from Margallas and crisscrossing through Islamabad eventually falling into Rawal Lake, Korang Nullah, Nullah Lai and Swan River.

In a written reply to a question in National Assembly, Ministry of Interior said that stone pitching work, up till now, has been executed at I-8/1, I-10, I-9/1, I-8/2, G-6/4, G-6/2, F-6/3, F-6. F-6/4, G-6/4, F-7/3, F-7/4, F-8/2, F-8, F-10/3, G-8, F-10/3, F-6/1, G-11/4 and G-10 etc.

In the first instance works executed at locations by considering the crossing of nullahs under bridges and culverts on both sides up and below the stream, especially the places where waste and garbage were dumped and streams got choked in monsoon season and heavy rains falls.