CDA to ensure sanitation of Parks, public places, green belts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmad Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the sanitation of the parks, public places and green belts in the city.

He expressed this during his visit to F-9 park and other parks and green belts of different sectors including G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, F-6, F7 and I-8.

Aamir Ali Ahmad directed the officers of the Environment department for prompt sanitation of parks, nullahs, green belts, and other public places.

He also instructed the officers and workers of the environment department to ensure the cutting of shrubs on daily basis.

The chairman asked the environment department to plant fruit trees on the barren land of the city. He said it was among the priorities of the authority to make the capital green.

The environment department should utilize all the available machinery and manpower for beautification of the city, he said.