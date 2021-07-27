UrduPoint.com
CDA To Launch High Quality Bus Service For Islamabad Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 07:50 PM

CDA to launch high quality bus service for Islamabad citizens

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will launch a bus service for providing modern and quality travel facilities to Islamabad residents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will launch a bus service for providing modern and quality travel facilities to Islamabad residents.

It was disclosed in a meeting chaired by the Chairman CDA here Tuesday in which all the members of the CDA board participated, a news release said.

The project called "Islamabad Bus Service" would be launched after final approval of the Federal Cabinet.

Initially 30 buses would be started under the project and later, its number would be enhanced.

The service would start from Soan Interchange to Faisal Masjid, Bhara Kahu to Faiz Ahmed Faiz Metro Bus Station and Tarnol Railway Station to N-5 Metro Bus Station. There would be 64 stops or stations on the routes with strict security arrangements, besides tuck shop and public toilets facilities.

It may be noted that all the buses would have air conditioning with a seating capacity of 70 people.

It also included priority seats for women and special persons.

The bus timing from Monday to Friday would be 6:30 AM to 9 PM, while on Saturday and Sunday it would be from 8 AM to 10 PM. Likewise the times might be changed according to the public needs.

Separate parking areas and depot would be constructed for the three bus routes, besides setting up filling stations for refueling the buses.

In addition, sign boards for advertisements would be installed at every bus stop (station) that would help the company to collect revenue.

The CDA administration would purchase buses, build bus stops (stations), depots, parking areas and renovate them while the project would be overseen by the Metri Command and Control Center.

The project was likely to be opened for public by December after formal approval of the Federal Cabinet.

