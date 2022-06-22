UrduPoint.com

CDA To Prepare EMP To Prevent Pollution, Environment De-gradation

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

CDA to prepare EMP to prevent pollution, environment de-gradation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) would formulate an environmental management plan (EMP) to prevent pollution and environmental degradation in the Federal capital.

"The plan based on tree plantation, solid waste management and a green waste management will be prepared for the next 30 years," a senior official of CDA told APP.

He said the decision to this effect was came during a meeting of the Islamabad Environment board, held the other day under the chairmanship of CDA chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed.

"The EMP also includes removal of trees having adverse effects on the human health with plantation of public friendly trees.The dry trees causing termites will be used to make park furniture," the official maintained.

The disposal of solid waste and effective strategies for recycling and reusing of green waste was the part of EMP.

To a query, he said "The draft of the environmental management plan will issue after sharing it with all the stakeholders including the officers concerned."/395

