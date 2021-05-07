UrduPoint.com
CDA To Renovate Melody Food Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA), in its drive 'Light up Islamabad', will renovate the Melody Food Park, located at sector G-6—the heart of Federal Capital.

The food park will be transformed into a charming place by carrying out beautification work, a senior officer of the CDA said while confirming the development on Friday.

He said the civic agency's engineering wing would conduct a survey after Eid ul Fitr to ascertain the cost required for carrying out the civic and beautification work in the market.

To a query, he said maintenance work was being done at the moment.

The officer regretted that the food park's had not been renovated for the last ten years.

Set up in 2002 in the G-6 Markaz, the park had remained a go-to destination for the food enthusiasts of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, but it had lost its charm in the last couple of years due to unhygienic conditions, broken benches, overflowing sewers and damaged manholes.

The market had remained in the charge of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad for the last several years as it was looking after major civic work of the city under its Mayor's watch.

Recently, major civic departments had been brought under the CDA's control so as to ensure better management of the city and welfare of its citizens.

