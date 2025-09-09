Open Menu

CDA’s ‘Gardenia Hub’ Nears Completion At Model Nursery

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 09:10 PM

CDA’s ‘Gardenia Hub’ nears completion at Model Nursery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) project to upgrade its Model Nursery on Park Road into a state-of-the-art ‘Gardenia Hub’ has entered its final stages, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, said on Tuesday.

During a visit to the site with Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch and senior officials, Randhawa inspected new facilities including climate-controlled greenhouses, floral shops, and training centers.

He was briefed that the nursery is being developed in line with international standards, with a modern tissue culture laboratory also being set up to produce new plant varieties.

Randhawa said the project’s completion would give Islamabad a dedicated horticulture hub capable of meeting the city’s landscaping and environmental needs.

“This project will not only enhance the beauty of the city but also create new employment opportunities in the horticulture sector,” he stated, adding that CDA’s goal was to establish Islamabad as a leader in urban greenery and sustainability.

Officials highlighted that once complete, the Gardenia Hub will feature specialized areas for displaying seasonal and non-seasonal flowers, along with advanced facilities for plant care, research, and staff training.

Praising the CDA team for their efforts, Randhawa expressed confidence that the upgraded nursery will soon be ready to serve both citizens and professionals, making Islamabad a greener and more vibrant capital.

