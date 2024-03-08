(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The College Education Department Government of Sindh organised a significant seminar here at Government Girls College Zamzama and commemorating International Women's Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The College education Department Government of Sindh organised a significant seminar here at Government Girls College Zamzama and commemorating International Women's Day.

The event, designed to honor the accomplishments of women while addressing vital issues concerning gender mainstreaming in the workplace, brought together an array of distinguished guests, educators, and students.

Secretary College Education Sindh, Sadaf Anees Sheikh, graced the occasion as the chief guest, delivering an impactful lecture on "Gender Mainstreaming and Dynamics of Shared Workplace." Esteemed guests including Director Colleges Karachi, Prof. Mustafa Kamal Pathan and Director Finance Colleges Sindh, Dr. Qasim Rajpar, added their expertise in the seminar.

Secretary Sadaf Anees Sheikh emphasized the necessity of expanding the understanding of gender beyond traditional stereotypes, highlighting the importance of integrating gender-sensitive practices into public policy structures to achieve institutionalized equality.

Sheikh also shed light on the challenges hindering gender mainstreaming efforts, citing Pakistan's concerning ranking of 145th out of 146 countries in the World Economic Forum's 2022 Global Gender Gap Index. She underscored the significance of creating an enabling environment where mutual respect between men and women thrives.

The seminar provided a vital platform for dialogue, awareness-building, and collective action towards gender equality and empowerment. As the global community commemorates International Women's Day, the College Education Department Government of Sindh reaffirms its commitment to advancing gender mainstreaming initiatives, striving for a more inclusive and equitable society.