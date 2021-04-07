CEEJ officials elected unopposed

Officials of the Council of Economics and Energy Journalists,the representative body of Council Economics and Energy Journalist of Karachi have been elected unopposed for two years

Raja Kamran (Neo TV) was elected unopposed as the first President.

Anjum wahab (ARY) and Ehtesham ul Haq Mufti (Express) as Vice Presidents, Kashif Munir, (Public TV) Secretary, Masood Ahmad Siddiqui (Daily Nai Baat) Information and Co-ordination Secretary, Riaz Andy (Geo TV) Joint Secretary and Ashraf Khan (24 news)Treasurer.

The five-member governing body included Ghayasuddin (Hum TV), Muhammad Ali (business Recorder), Shehryar Janjoa (Dunya tv), Kafil Ahmed (Bol TV) and Rashid Khan (GNN TV).