Celebrities pay glowing tribute to Mehtab Rashdi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :An event was held to eulogize the contribution of renowned literary figure,Radio artist, compare and Educationist Mehtab Akber Rashdi at Besant Hall Hyderabad on Saturday. The event was jointly organized by Besant hall cultural center and endowment fund trust (EFT).

Renowned film Artist Mustafa Qureshi, poetess Moneeza Hashmi, Sultana Siddiqui,Khush Bakht Shujait, Prof. Shabnam Gul, CEO Mehran tv Ghulam Nabi Morai and Prof, Dr. Arfana Malah also attended colourful ceremony.

Coordinator Besant Hall Sobhia Ali Shaikh in her welcome address expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests.

Programme Host Dr. Sahar Gul Bhatti shed light on the early life, education, professional career and achievements of Mehtab Akber Rashdi.

Contemporary artists including Mustafa Qureshi, Sultana Siddiqui,Khush Bakht Shujaat on the occasion recalled memories spent with Mehtab Akber Rashdi.

Mustafa Qureshi said that like Alhamra theater Lahore, the name of Besant hall should be renamed after Mehtab Akber Rashdi which, perhaps will be a glowing recognition to her meritorious services in various fields.