UrduPoint.com

Celebrities Pay Glowing Tribute To Mehtab Rashdi

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Celebrities pay glowing tribute to Mehtab Rashdi

An event was held to eulogize the contribution of renowned literary figure,Radio artist, compare and Educationist Mehtab Akber Rashdi at Besant Hall Hyderabad on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :An event was held to eulogize the contribution of renowned literary figure,Radio artist, compare and Educationist Mehtab Akber Rashdi at Besant Hall Hyderabad on Saturday. The event was jointly organized by Besant hall cultural center and endowment fund trust (EFT).

Renowned film Artist Mustafa Qureshi, poetess Moneeza Hashmi, Sultana Siddiqui,Khush Bakht Shujait, Prof. Shabnam Gul, CEO Mehran tv Ghulam Nabi Morai and Prof, Dr. Arfana Malah also attended colourful ceremony.

Coordinator Besant Hall Sobhia Ali Shaikh in her welcome address expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests.

Programme Host Dr. Sahar Gul Bhatti shed light on the early life, education, professional career and achievements of Mehtab Akber Rashdi.

Contemporary artists including Mustafa Qureshi, Sultana Siddiqui,Khush Bakht Shujaat on the occasion recalled memories spent with Mehtab Akber Rashdi.

Mustafa Qureshi said that like Alhamra theater Lahore, the name of Besant hall should be renamed after Mehtab Akber Rashdi which, perhaps will be a glowing recognition to her meritorious services in various fields.

Related Topics

Lahore Film And Movies Education Hyderabad Mustafa Qureshi Shabnam Event TV

Recent Stories

Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

2 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Urgently Needs Missiles for German IRIS-T ..

Ukraine Urgently Needs Missiles for German IRIS-T Systems - Prime Minister

14 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Hamid Zaman in prohibited fun ..

Court grants bail to Hamid Zaman in prohibited funding case

14 minutes ago
 Bayern one point from top spot after Hoffenheim wi ..

Bayern one point from top spot after Hoffenheim win

55 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.