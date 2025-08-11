SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Barrister Arslan islam Sheikh, Spokesperson for the Sindh Government and Mayor of Sukkur addressed a massive gathering at Jinnah Municipal Stadium Sukkur, celebrating Independence Day with renewed national pride here on Monday.

He began by paying tribute to Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who successfully presented Pakistan's stance on the international diplomatic front, winning the hearts of the nation.

The Mayor emphasized that the rally sent a clear message to the world that Pakistan is a nation united, strong, and determined. He highlighted the country's diversity, where different cultures, languages, and religions coexist in harmony, and praised the bravery of the armed forces in defending the nation.

Barrister Arslan hailed the recent victory over India, saying that the armed forces gave a befitting reply to the enemy, earning the admiration of the world.

He credited the leadership of Field Marshal General Asim Munir for the nation's security and stability.

The Mayor announced plans to celebrate Kashmir Day in the same stadium, sending a message to the world that Pakistan stands firm in its support for the freedom of Kashmiris.

He also emphasized the importance of women's contributions to the nation, highlighting their role in various sectors.

He concluded by calling for unity and collective action to take Pakistan forward on the path of progress envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The rally ended with chants of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pak Fauj Zindabad," echoing the nation's unity and solidarity.