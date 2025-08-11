Police Foil Weapon Smuggling Bid In Crackdown
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) On the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah Khan, a crackdown against illegal weapons has been launched across the district as the MRS police have foiled a weapons smuggling bid successfully.
The police spokesman said a team of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed (MRS) Police Station had foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons and arrested 3 arms smugglers in the operation.
The arrested arms smugglers had hidden weapons in the secret compartments of the vehicle with great skill.
The successful operation was carried out the team led by SHO Riaz Hussain under the leadership of DSP Saddar Anwar Khan.
During the search, 4 Kalashnikovs, 1 repeater, 3 pistols and 1088 cartridges were recovered from the secret compartments of the vehicle.
The arrested suspects have been transferred to MRS Police Station for further legal action.
APP/azq/378
